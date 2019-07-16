Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $98.12

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.03.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

CNI traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,996. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $95.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3982 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 158.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

