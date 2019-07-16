Analysts Set OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) PT at $14.33

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. purchased 491,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,491,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,941,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 83,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 201,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

