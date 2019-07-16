Analysts Set Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) PT at $37.42

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.42.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 1,644,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46. Tenaris has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 292.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

