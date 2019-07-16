Analyzing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

5.7% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Spotify Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $2.76 billion 9.47 $276.97 million $0.20 79.95 Spotify Technology $6.21 billion 4.42 -$92.11 million ($0.60) -257.12

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spotify Technology. Spotify Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent Music Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Spotify Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Spotify Technology -1.08% 13.72% 5.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Spotify Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 5 8 0 2.62 Spotify Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50

Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.02, suggesting a potential upside of 0.20%. Spotify Technology has a consensus price target of $172.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Spotify Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spotify Technology is more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Spotify Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. The company also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise, including Kugou M1 headsets, smart speakers, WeSing karaoke microphones, and Hi-Fi systems; and offers online music event ticketing services, as well as services to smart device and automobile makers to build and operate music services on devices and vehicles. The company was formerly known as China Music Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Shenzhen, Chiane. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2018, the company's platform included 207 million monthly active users and 96 million premium subscribers in approximately 78 countries and territories. Spotify Technology S.A. was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.