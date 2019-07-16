Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Receives $40.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 589,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Aqua America has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

