Aragon Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $52,572.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00007846 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.01179023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00107723 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,609,241 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, IDEX, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, AirSwap and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

