Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arch Coal, Inc. is a natural resource company. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal, used to manufacture steel and generate electricity. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah and Texas. Arch Coal, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $88.65 on Friday. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.38. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $555.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,731,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arch Coal by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arch Coal by 701.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Arch Coal by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Coal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,085,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

