Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded to an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 466.11 ($6.09).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential stock opened at GBX 378.40 ($4.94) on Friday. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 368.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.