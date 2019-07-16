Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

AAWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zagg from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.36%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,915.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

