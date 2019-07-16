Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.50. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 10,256 shares changing hands.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $529.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 102.66, a quick ratio of 102.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.14%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

