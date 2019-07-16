Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading 11.3% Higher

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shares traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, 514,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 251,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

