AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and set a $8.40 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.56 ($30.89).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €23.69 ($27.54) on Friday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.96.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.