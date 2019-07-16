Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Azarga Metals Corp (CVE:AZR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 45859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Azarga Metals Company Profile (CVE:AZR)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project, which is located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

