BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BCML. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

BCML stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. BayCom has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.36.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BayCom by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

