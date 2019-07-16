Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of BECN opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 4,625,998 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070,351.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 245,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

