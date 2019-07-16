Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed an average rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.