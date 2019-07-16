Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.21

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and traded as high as $15.89. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $193.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 242,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

