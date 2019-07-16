Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 172,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 757.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 320.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

