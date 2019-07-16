Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

BERY stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.14). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,478,000 after buying an additional 135,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after buying an additional 72,317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after buying an additional 324,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

