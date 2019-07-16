BidaskClub Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.36 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 639,240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,056,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

