BidaskClub Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VICR. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CJS Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Vicor stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.73. Vicor has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $180,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,223 shares in the company, valued at $368,641.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Allen Henderson sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $69,914.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,886 shares of company stock worth $433,014. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 44.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

