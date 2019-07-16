BidaskClub Lowers FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO opened at $48.23 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.36 million, a P/E ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 1.77.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FARO Technologies by 402.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.