BidaskClub Lowers Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GSAT stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.