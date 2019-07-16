BidaskClub Lowers Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, CJS Securities raised Powell Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.32 million, a P/E ratio of 607.83 and a beta of 1.24. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 613,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,279,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

