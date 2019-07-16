BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.47. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 42.09%. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,671.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,429,743 shares of company stock worth $11,707,558 in the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 1,066,900 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,292,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 296,173 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 881.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,734,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,692 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 836.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,508 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.