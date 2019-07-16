BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.51. BIOLASE shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 2,743 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIOL. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 120.91%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

