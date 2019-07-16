BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,108,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,782 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.60.

BIOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioScrip currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.68.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioScrip Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BioScrip by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 76,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioScrip by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 2,191,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioScrip by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 180,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioScrip by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

