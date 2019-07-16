BitcoiNote Achieves Market Capitalization of $111,723.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $111,723.00 and approximately $1,300.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,510,935 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

