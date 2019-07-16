Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Receives $22.01 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.01.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 31,565 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $474,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Peter Ross sold 39,873 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $489,241.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,217. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 97,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4,865.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

