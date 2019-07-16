BP (LON:BP) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 650 ($8.49).

LON:BP opened at GBX 542.10 ($7.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 546.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £316.68 ($413.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 174 shares of company stock valued at $94,192.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

