Brokerages Anticipate BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.46. BayCom posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. BayCom currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 19,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.36. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BayCom by 513.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in BayCom by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the first quarter valued at $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BayCom by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

