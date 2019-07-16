Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 36.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 308,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,807. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.01.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 160,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 187.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 64,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 107.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,721 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

