Brokerages Expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Progressive stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.12. 2,629,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Progressive has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $134,610.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,287. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $346,597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 106.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,569,000 after buying an additional 2,631,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 266.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,505,000 after buying an additional 1,387,591 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $59,119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,366,000 after buying an additional 730,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

