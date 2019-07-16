Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target at $23.00

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. 507,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $598.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.27. Cohu has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cohu’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $49,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Cohu by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cohu by 50.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 433,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 145,602 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 676,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 87,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

