Brokerages Set On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Price Target at $8.42

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

ONDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 115,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 31.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 366,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,632. The company has a market capitalization of $301.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On Deck Capital’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

