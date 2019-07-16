Brokerages Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Target Price at $30.91

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,816.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $26,391,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $20,780,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,920,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rayonier by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 322,457 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 361,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,192. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.31 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 136.71%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.