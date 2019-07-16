Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$13.16

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.65 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

RNW stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.95. 190,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.86. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

