Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,871,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 917,577 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3,095.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 640,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620,548 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,290,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 139,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,625 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. 95,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 276.38, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

