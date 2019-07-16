Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post $196.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.80 million and the lowest is $182.70 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $120.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $796.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.20 million to $824.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $817.12 million, with estimates ranging from $794.09 million to $847.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $25.11.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $202,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 360,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 49,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $1,135,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,256,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,224 shares of company stock worth $1,817,309. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,294,000 after buying an additional 987,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 766,561 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,606,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 754,509 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,435,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,230,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. 830,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.79. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

