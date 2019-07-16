Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.88 Million

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2019

Brokerages expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post $196.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.80 million and the lowest is $182.70 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $120.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $796.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.20 million to $824.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $817.12 million, with estimates ranging from $794.09 million to $847.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $202,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 360,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 49,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $1,135,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,256,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,224 shares of company stock worth $1,817,309. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,294,000 after buying an additional 987,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 766,561 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,606,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 754,509 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,435,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,230,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. 830,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.79. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

