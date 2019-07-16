Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 68.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.