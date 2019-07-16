CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.81.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 86,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $7,247,229.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,496,297.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $6,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,154 shares of company stock worth $30,156,292 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

KMX traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.39. 3,757,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

