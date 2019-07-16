Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRZO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,272.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 231,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,685,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,221,000 after buying an additional 236,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,947,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,507. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $29.58.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 49.20% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

