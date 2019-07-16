Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.55.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $738,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 52,076 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $3,320,886.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,821,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,032,867 shares of company stock worth $131,686,953 over the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $167,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $272,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. 1,957,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05. Carvana has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $76.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $755.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.61 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

