Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.77.

CNC stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. Centene has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

