Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $17,750.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 700,611 shares in the company, valued at $62,179,226.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 552.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.