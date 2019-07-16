China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $4.27 on Friday.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

