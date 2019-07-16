CIBC Boosts Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$93.50

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$93.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CGO stock opened at C$93.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$84.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.15. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$54.93 and a 52 week high of C$93.74.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

