Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-8.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.24-7.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.28 billion.Cintas also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $8.30-8.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.05.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.44. 759,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,776. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $244.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.06. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.