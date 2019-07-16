Circle Property PLC (CRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Circle Property stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Tuesday. Circle Property has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.50 ($3.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.66.

In other news, insider Michael J. W. Farrow bought 12,900 shares of Circle Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,897 ($32,532.34).

