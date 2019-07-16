Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Rising loans and deposits balance along with expanding margins will support bottom line in the quarters ahead. Also, it continues to focus on revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being TOP V Program, which are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $95-$105 million by the end of 2019. Further, the company is likely to benefit from its improving credit quality. However, significant exposure to commercial loans remains a headwind. Also, pending probes and litigations, which are expected to result in a rise in legal costs, remain a concern. Moreover, declining fee income keeps topline under pressure.”

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFG. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.21.

CFG opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.